Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match CR vs MU at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park: In the upcoming Major League soccer fixture on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India), Colorado Rapids will gear up against Minnesota United in their own backyard at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Major League Soccer clash between CR and MU will kick-off at 8 AM IST. Colorado are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive losses. They are at the bottom of the table and will look to open their win account. On the other hand, Minnesota United with one win and draw each will aim to top their group D. They are presently on the second position with four points from two matches. Also Read - INT vs FIO Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Today's Football Match, Predicted XIs at San Siro Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 23

Colorado Rapids need to work on their finishing skills as they scored only 2 goals in two matches so far. While Minnesota United’s defense is key as they conceded only one goal but their attack hasn’t been in good form. Also Read - LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Liverpool vs Chelsea, Football Match Predicted XIs at Anfield stadium 12.45 AM IST July 23

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United will start at 8 AM IST. Also Read - LU vs CHL Dream11 Team Prediction Championship 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic Football Match Predicted XIs at Elland Road 12AM IST July 23

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: C Irwin

Defenders: C Gasper, J Aja, M Boxall, R Metanire

Midfielders: K Acosta, E Finlay (VC), J Gregus, N Benezet, R Lod

Forwards: K Kamara (C)

CR vs MU Predicted Playing XIs

Colorado Rapids: C Irwin; S Vines, D Moor, L Abubakar, K Rosenberry; K Acosta, C Warner; A Shinyashiki, Y Namli, N Benezet; K Kamara.

Minnesota United: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Mason Toye, Marlon Hairston.

CR vs MU SQUADS

Colorado Rapids (CR): Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Kyle Beckerman, Justin Meram, Justin Portillo, Nick Besler, Luke Mulholland, Pablo Ruiz, Jeizon Ramirez, Maikel Chang, Luis Arriaga, Tate Schmitt, Julian Vazquez, Christopher Garcia, Sam Johnson, Corey Baird, Giuseppe Rossi, Douglas Martinez, Milan Iloski.

Minnesota United FC (MU): Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings, Ike Opara, José Aja, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Romain Métanire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Matthew Bentley, Noah Billingsley, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CR Dream11 Team/ MU Dream11 Team/ Colorado Rapids Dream11 Team/ Minnesota United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.