India vs New Zealand: In India cricket is way more than just a sport, it is a way of life. At times, it becomes sickening, but that is how it is in India. Cricketers are treated like demi-gods and fans get a little too involved in the game, which at times also affects their personal life. After the heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals, fans were heartbroken as some also took to the social media platforms to vent out their anger. A video has recently surfaced on the internet and the video of the crazy fan is going viral. the fan blames himself for the loss of the Indian team. He also starts slapping himself in the video violently as he continues to blame himself strangely. He claims it was a wrong call on his part to play Dinesh Karthik. It is comical and disturbing at the same time.

Here is the viral video:

Meanwhile, a couple of fans also suffered heart-attacks after Dhoni was run out. That is the level of fandom in the country of a billion.