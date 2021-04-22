CRC vs BAA Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Vienna

Cricketer CC vs Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Vienna- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CRC vs BAA at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In match no. 15 of ECS T10 Vienna tournament, Bangladesh Austria will take on Cricketer CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Vienna CRC vs BAA match will start at 4:30 PM IST – April 22. Bangladesh Austria started their ECS T10 Vienna campaign on an emphatic note when they defeated Pakistan CC by 5 runs in their first match. However, things have gone haywire for them ever since as their second game was abandoned, while they have lost their last two matches. Meanwhile, for Cricketer CC, they started in the exact same manner, as they defeated Pakistan CC in their first match. But they suffered a loss against Vienna Danube in the second match. Here is the ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CRC vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, CRC vs BAA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CRC vs BAA Probable XIs ECS T10 Vienna, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cricketer CC vs Bangladesh Austria, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Vienna. Also Read - VCC vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10-Vienna Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain - Vienna CC vs Cricketer CC, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST April 22 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Vienna toss between Cricketer CC and Bangladesh Austria will take place at 4 PM IST – April 22. Also Read - NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal Tri Nations Cup T20I, Fantasy Tips Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain - Nepal vs Malaysia, Today's Probable XIs at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground at 1 PM IST April 22 Thursday

Time: 4:30 PM IST. Also Read - VID vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10-Vienna Match 13: Captain, Vice-captain - Vienna Danube vs Indian Vienna, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST April 22 Thursday

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground.

CRC vs BAA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bilal Zalmai

Batsmen – Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Alin Kalam

All-Rounders – Hassan Ashfaq (C), Mohamed Zalmai (VC), Jaweed Sadran

Bowlers – Gursevan Singh, Baseer Khan, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif

CRC vs BAA Probable Playing XIs

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Usman Afridi, Mohamed Zalmai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Aminullah Mushwani, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Basheer Ahamadzari (wk), Tariq Ahmadzai, Abas Sediqi.

Bangladesh Austria: Rakib Islam (c), Zayed Shahid, Iqbal Hossain, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan (wk), Rahat Shahid, Alin Kalam, Hassan Ashfaq, Gurvesan Singh, Tauqir Asif, Gill Singh.

CRC vs BAA Squads

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (C), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Navidullah Shigiwal, Dost Mohamad, Aminullah Mushwani, Abdulwaseed Basit, Abas Sediqi.

Bangladesh Austria: Alin Kalam, Iqbal hossain, Masud Rahman, Rafat Islam, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Kazi Shafayet, Rahat Shahid, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Sharif, Khan, Nasi Ahemd, Shahdat Khan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAA Dream11 Team/ CRC Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Prediction/ Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Vienna/ Online Cricket Tips and more.