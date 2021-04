Dream11 Team Prediction

CRC vs PKC, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain – Cricketer CC vs Pakistan CC, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday:

Cricketer CC vs Pakistan CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Vienna ECS T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRC vs PKC, FanCode Vienna ECS T10, Pakistan CC Dream11 Team Player List, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Cricketer CC vs Pakistan CC Vienna ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vienna ECS T10.

TOSS: The FanCode Vienna ECS T10 toss between Cricketer CC vs Pakistan CC will take place at 12:00 PM IST – April 20.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

CRC vs PKC My Dream11 Team

Amir Naeem, Bilal Zalmai, Umair Tariq, Dost Mohamad, Usman Gol, Naveed Hassan, Khan Agha Hamdard, Shadnan Khan, Adal Afzal, Jaweed Sadran, Sikander Hayat

Captain: Naveed Hassan, Vice-captain: Khan Agha Hamdard

CRC vs PKC Probable Playing XI:

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (c, wk), Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai, Usman Gol, Dost Mohamad, Baseer Khan, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Basheer Ahamadzari, Sahel Ahmadzai, Khan Agha Hamdard, Jaweed Sadran

Pakistan CC

Arsalan Arif (c, wk), Naveed Hassan, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwarl, Umair Tariq, Amir Naeem, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Shahid Khalil, Adal Afzal, Sikandar lqbal, Naeem Kamran

CRC vs PKC SQUADS

Cricketer CC

Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jaweed Sadran, Khan Agha Hamdard, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sahel Ahmadzai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Usman Afridi, Abas Sediqi, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari, Bilal Zalmai, Navidullah Shigiwal, Shadnan Khan, Tariq Ahmadzai

Pakistan CC

Mirza Ahsan, Shahid Khalil, Umair Tariq, Zeshan Arif, Zia-ur-Rahman Shinwari, Adal Afzal, Basit Iqbal, Muhammad Ashfaq, Sikandar Iqbal, Sikander Hayat, Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Asif Zazai, Naeem Kamran, Naveed Hassan, Saveez Khawaja, Amir Naeem, Arsalan Arif.

