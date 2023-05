Home

Sports

CRC vs SNA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Cricketer CC vs SNASY, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 01:00 PM IST May 8 Monday

CRC vs SNA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Cricketer CC vs SNASY, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 01:00 PM IST May 8 Monday

Cricketer CC vs SNASY Dream11 Team PredictionFan Code ECS Austria - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRC vs SNA, Fan Code ECS Austria, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, SNASY Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Cricketer CC vs SNASY, Online Cricket Tips Cricketer CC vs SNASYFan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.

CRC vs SNA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Fan Code ECS Austria

CRC vs SNA Dream11 Team Predictions Fan Code ECS Austria

Cricketer CC vs SNASY Dream11 Team Prediction Fan Code ECS Austria- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CRC vs SNA at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria: Fan Code ECS Austria, Cricketer CC will take on SNASY at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria on Monday. The Fan Code ECS Austria CRC vs SNA match will start at 01:00 PM PM IST – on May 8. Here is the Fan Code ECS Austria Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and CRC vs SNA Dream11 Team Prediction, CRC vs SNA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CRC vs SNA Probable XIsFan Code ECS Austria, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Cricketer CC vs SNASY, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between Cricketer CC and SNASY will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on May 8.

You may like to read

Time: 01:00 PM PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

CRC vs SNA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bilal Zalmai-I

Vice-Captain: Sajidullah Safi

Batters: S Safi, S Subhash, S Khan

Wicketkeeper: B Ahmad

All-rounders: B Zalmai-I, A Randhawa, N Wijesekera, A Hassan

Bowlers: A Qazizada, S Safi, M Alikhel.

Cricketer CC (CRC) Possible Playing 11

1.Bashir Ahmadzari, 2. Sajidullah Safi, 3. Shadnan Khan, 4. Nasir Babakarkhel, 5. Naiz Naiz, 6. Bilal Zalmai-I, 7. Baseer Khan, 8. Jaweed Sadran, 9. Abdulwafi Qazizada, 10. Masharaf Alikhel, 11. Javid Afghan

SNASY (SNA) Possible Playing 11

1.Jamil Bahramkhil, 2. Shivam Subhash, 3. Janan Ghelzai, 4. Farhan Mohideen, 5. Sumer Shergill, 6. Armaan Randhawa, 7. Navin Wijesekera, 8. Ali Hassan, 9. Divith Wijesekara, 10. Saqib Shahid, 11. Nouman Arif

Squads:

Cricketer CC (CRC)

Bashir Ahmadzari(WK), Sajidullah Safi, Shadnan Khan, Nasir Babakarkhel, Naiz Naiz, Bilal Zalmai-I, Baseer Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Abdulwafi Qazizada, Masharaf Alikhel, Javid Afghan, Shafiq Safi, Samargol Messalhn, Zabiullah Ahmadzai, Saidullah Shenwari, Shahab Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Mohamed Zalmai, Nasrullah Mirakhel, Khanagha Hamdard

SNASY (SNA)

Jamil Bahramkhil(WK), Shivam Subhash, Janan Ghelzai, Farhan Mohideen, Sumer Shergill, Armaan Randhawa, Navin Wijesekera, Ali Hassan, Divith Wijesekara, Saqib Shahid, Nouman Arif, Basit Iqbal, Ronit Chawla, Zubair Azizi, Lakmal Kasthuri, Satyam Subhash, Karun Khanna, Sharan Gill, Rayhaan Ahamed(WK)

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CRC Dream11 Team/ SNA Dream11 Team/ Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ SNASY Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips -Fan Code ECS Austria/ Online Cricket Tips and more.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.