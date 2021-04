Dream 11 Prediction:

CRC vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube, Today’s Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday Also Read - VIA vs INV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain - Vienna Afghan vs Indian Vienna, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 4:30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday

Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Vienna ECS T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRC vs VID, FanCode Vienna ECS T10, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, Vienna Danube Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube, Online Cricket Tips Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube, Vienna ECS T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vienna ECS T10. Also Read - CRC vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain - Cricketer CC vs Pakistan CC, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday

TOSS: The FanCode Vienna ECS T10 toss between Cricketer CC vs Vienna Danube will take place at 6:00 PM, IST, 20th April. Also Read - INV vs BAA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain - Indian Vienna vs Bangladesh Austria, Today's Probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST April 20 Tuesday

Time – 6:30 PM, IST.

Venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

CRC vs VID My Dream 11 Team:

Bilal Zalmai, Klair Kailash, Adel Sherifullah, Shaukat Saied, Shadnan Khan, Mohammad Safi, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Khyber Malyar, Jaweed Sadran, Ahmed Zadran, Baseer Khan.

Captain: Adel Sherifullah Vice-captain: Shadnan Khan.

CC vs VID Probable Playing XIs:

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Shadnan Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Usman Afridi.

Vienna Danube

Khyber Malyar (C), Klair Kailash, Mohammad Safi, Adel Sherifullah, Shaukat Saied, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Ahmed Zadran, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Abdul Rahman, Samali Shinwari.

CC vs VID SQUADS:

Cricketer CC:

Bilal Zalmai (C), Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Afridi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Navidullah Shigiwal, Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdulwaseed Basit and Abas Sediqi.

Vienna Danube

Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar (C), Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil (WK), Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Obaidullah Omari, Rabani Ahmadzai, Khan Raoof, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Khaybar Safi, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel and Samali Shinwari.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CRC Dream11 Team/ VID Dream11 Team/ Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Vienna Danube Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vienna T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.