New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls 'painful' memories of the Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021-22 series where he 'crawled' his way to the pitch and scripted an emphatic draw against the Australians draw the series 1-1. Virat Kohli and Co later on went onto win 2-1.

Both Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari stitched a partnership of 62 off 259 deliveries to bail Team India out of harm's way.

The Rajasthan Royals man struggled through out the day with excruciating back pain and had to bowl after taking painkillers.

We both got comfortable the instant we went in. We realised what problem we had, he could not come forward and be going on the backfoot. He was struggling from the hamstring injury. When I went to the crease I could not go forward against the fast bowlers. So in that situation, I said we will rotate and see how this will work,” Ravi Ashwin told to ANI.

After sometimes he was facing the fast bowlers and I was facing the spinners. And with that, we batted for a couple of overs. There was solid communication between him and me we were helping each other out,” he told.

“It was surprising to me that I went bowling after the injury with painkillers. And bowled 13 or 14 over on the trot. It was so bad I was rolling on the floor because of the pain. My wife and kids helped me to stand and then the Physio came to check me. I went to the game crawling, but did my best,” he added.