Home

Sports

CRD vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Catalunya Red vs Catalunya Dragons

CRD vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Catalunya Red vs Catalunya Dragons

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Spain – CRD vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction, Catalunya Red vs Catalunya Dragons Dream11 Tips, CRD vs CDG Probable Playing XIs, CRD vs CDG Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Catalunya Red vs Catalunya Dragons ECS T10 Spain, CRD vs CDG Dream11 Guru Tips.

CRD vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

CRD vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction: Catalunya Red (CRD) will face Catalunya Dragons (CDG) for the 78th match of the ongoing ECS Spain T10 on February 19 at Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. Catalunya Red have so far played 14 games and won six games. CRD is currently placed seventh and Catalunya Dragons have won just four and are eighth in the rankings. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Spain – CRD vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction, Catalunya Red vs Catalunya Dragons Dream11 Tips, CRD vs CDG Probable Playing XIs, CRD vs CDG Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Catalunya Red vs Catalunya Dragons ECS T10 Spain, CRD vs CDG Dream11 Guru Tips.

Trending Now

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Barcelona International vs Catalunya Dragons will take place at 2 PM IST – on February 19.

You may like to read

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

CRD vs CDG Dream11 Team

Fakhar Nawaz, Trilochan Singh, Aamir Bhatti, Imran Sandal, Muneeb ur-Rehman (vc), Adil Shah-I (C), Raja Waqar, Jabbar Hameed, Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Nazim, Aqtadar Khan.

CRD vs CDG Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Red: Fakhar Nawaz (wk), Trilochan Singh, Aamir Bhatti, Imran Sandal (C), W Ali, Ali Hassan, Mudassar Ali, Karandeep Singh, Rathod Laxman, Zain Aslam Bibi, Sharul Chauhan

Catalunya Dragons: Muneeb ur-Rehman (wk), Adil Shah-I (C), Raja Waqar, Jabbar Hameed, Waqas Younis, Mateen Haider, Prince Dhiman, Sufyan Ilahi, Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Nazim, Aqtadar Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.