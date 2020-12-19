Wriddhiman Saha reminded fans of MS Dhoni with a brilliant piece of glovework during the first Test at Adelaide on Saturday. With Australia on top and cruising to a 10-wicket win, Matthew Wade danced down the track to Ravichandran Ashwin – who saw the Aussie advance – pushed the ball a little down the leg. Wade was made to adjust as he flicked it and took off expecting the ball to go on the leg side. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Trolled Unnecessarily After Virat Kohli-Led India Lose Adelaide Test And Register Lowest-Total Ever

Unfortunately, the ball found Prithvi Shaw on its way. After hitting Shaw by chance, Saha – who was on the occasion realised an opportunity of a run out as Wade was committed for the single. Saha whipped off the bails without looking at them from between his legs. The ball hit the stumps and Wade was short of his ground as he could not even attempt a retrieve.

Here is the moment:

Fans are comparing Saha’s brilliant glovework to that of Dhoni – who was sharp behind the stumps and used to attempt these no-look run-outs on a number of occasions through his illustrious career.

With nine wickets in the bank and 20 runs to get, Australia cruised to an eight-wicket win as Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51*. Tim Paine picked up the man of the match for his backs-to-the-wall knock in Australia’s first innings.

Earlier, India was bowled out for 36 in their second essay after having taken a 53-run lead.

“It’s very hard to put those feeling into words,” Kohli said after the match. “We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed. Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts. Probably didn’t have enough intent in the batting today.”

Kohli would not be available for the remainder of the series as he would be on paternity leave. His absence would be a major setback for the tourists who are already trailing in the four-match Test series.