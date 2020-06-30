New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday recalled the Adelaide Test against Australia in which he scored twin centuries, terming it as an important milestone in his team’s journey in the red-ball format. Also Read - Rohit Sharma is One of The Greatest All-Time One-Day Openers: Kris Srikkanth

Set a target of 364 to win, Kohli almost singlehandedly drove India to a win on a difficult pitch before they were bowled out for 315.

On Tuesday, Kohli shared pictures from that Test in which he made his Test captaincy debut in the absence of MS Dhoni.

“Throwback to this very special and important test in our journey as the test team that we are today,” Kohli wrote. “Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too.”

The Test was also Australia’s first since the death of Phil Hughes in November that year after he had been hit on the neck by a bouncer while batting during a domestic match.

(1/2) Throwback to this very special and important test in our journey as the test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too. Although we didn’t cross the line being so close, it taught us that.. pic.twitter.com/BrgHL3ffyR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 30, 2020

After winning the toss, Australia declared at 517/7. India gave a strong reply with century from Kohli and half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay.

Australia then made 290/5 in their second dig, setting India a challenging target.

Kohli followed on his first innings exploits with an even better century, hitting 141 off 175 before becoming Nathan Lyon’s victim.

Despite the close defeat, Kohli said the Test will always remain an important milestone in his and Indian team’s journey as a Test side.

“Although we didn’t cross the line being so close, it taught us that anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side,” he wrote.