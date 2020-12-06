Hardik Pandya has officially taken over as the finisher’s role from former India captain MS Dhoni, feels Australia coach Justin Langer. Pandya once again rose to the occasion in a pressure situation to seal the series win for India at the SCG on Sunday. Pandya struck 42 not out off 22 balls as he finished what Shikhar Dhawan had set out to achieve with a scintillating 36-ball 52 to set up India’s six-wicket win over Australia. Also Read - IND vs AUS: AB de Villiers Gives Approval to Virat Kohli's Scoop Shot Against Australia in 2nd T20I

Hailing Pandya for his match-winning innings in the second T20I, Australia head coach Justin Langer described India all-rounder’s knock as an ‘incredible spectacle’ and likened him to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a finisher. Also Read - India vs Australia: Was Good Fun Till Hardik Pandya Came Out, said Mathew Wade After Defeat in 2nd T20I

“It was an incredible spectacle of a game. We know how dangerous he (Pandya) is. In the past we had MS Dhoni and the way he (Pandya) played today,” Langer said at the virtual post-match press conference. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20 2020: Hardik Pandya Reveals Batting Mantra After SCG Heroics, Says Search For Right Bat Still On

“He has played really well all summer so, obviously it was a great innings in the end there.

Langer admitted that India were too good for his side with a lot of experienced T20 players in their ranks.

“I thought the whole game was a very close one. Our fielding was absolutely incredible, it was electric to watch, but India with their experienced T20 players were too good for us today,” said the Australia coach.

Virat Kohli also played a part in India’s win with 40 runs off 24 balls and Langer praised the India captain for some “extraordinary” shots he played on Sunday.

Some of Kohli’s shots, I have said for years, Kohli is the best player I have probably ever seen. Some of the shots he played tonight were extraordinary and good opening partnership and got over the line, the former Australia opening batsman said.

According to Langer, his side thought they had enough runs on the board to defend and India had to bat really well to win the match.

I am proud of my players. It was a great spectacle, on a Sunday night India versus Australia, it got so close, it was a really exciting game. We batted really well, had enough runs and thought India would have to bat really well.”

Langer also had words of praise for his leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who returned with figures of 1-25.

I thought Mitchell Swepson bowled really well, he was excellent tonight and served the value of playing two leg-spinner bowlers. Mitch bowled well, (also) took a couple of catches, he has had a really good performance.

“And Matthew Wade batted beautifully at the top of the order, Steve Smith also batted well, so plenty of good contributions, what stood out to me was the athleticism in the field.

“Didn’t quite get us there, but we certainly had our chances to win the game like most of the games we have played … since the England tour.”

The third T20 International will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels on Tuesday.