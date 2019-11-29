David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne hit second straight centuries as Australia ended a rain-curtailed opening day’s play of their second Test, a day-night affair, against Pakistan at a dominating 302/1. At the Adelaide Oval, Warner and Labuschagne have stitched an unbroken 294-run partnership which is the highest ever in a pink-ball Test.

Warner was the first to bring up his ton, 23rd of his career and was unbeaten on 166. His junior Labuschagne also carried on his form from the first Test to Adelaide with a second career-century to remain unbeaten on 126.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, Pakistan made an early breakthrough with left-arm pacer removing opener Joe Burns in the fourth over of the day. Burns was out caught-behind for 4.

However, following his dismissal, it was a one-way traffic for the rest of the day with the hosts calling the shots.

Pakistan, currently trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, made two changes to their side bringing in Mohammad Abbas, who tormented Australia last year in UAE taking 17 wickets across two Tests and giving debut to 19-year-old pacer Muhammad Musa. Both Imran Khan and 16-year-old Naseem Shah were rested for the match.

Pakistan did start well with an early strike but Australia recovered, taking tea at 70/1. The second session’s play was delayed for two hours due to persistent drizzle. On resumption, Warner and Labuschagne began dominating the bowlers with Australia finishing the day with a scoring rate of 4.13 per over.

Warner has so far struck 19 fours while Labuschagne has hit two less than his senior partner.

Brief Scores: Australia 302/1 in 73 overs (David Warner 166*, Marnus Labuschagne 126*; Shaheen Afridi 1/48) vs Pakistan on Day 1