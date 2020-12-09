Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee after being found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate in the third and final T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia went on to win the clash by 12 runs with the tourists taking the series 2-1. Also Read - Former India Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Virat Kohli’s men were found to be an over short of the target after time allowances were taken into account. Also Read - India vs Australia: David Warner Praises T Natarajan, Says 'Couldn’t be Happier' Despite T20I Series Loss

“David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” ICC said in a media statement on Wednesday. Also Read - India vs Australia: Pandya Dedicates Man of The Series Award to His Son, Rahul Hails Team Performance

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” it added.

The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson, and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski.

Kohli, the India captain, pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

This is the second time during their ongoing tour that India have been found guilty of slow over-rate.

In the series opening first ODI last month, India were fined 20 per cent match fee.

Australia batsman Steven Smith had then said it was the longest 50 overs game he has been part of.

“It was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had, that’s for sure… I don’t know what to put that down to. Obviously a few people came on the field in the first innings which took a bit of time and I think they (India) went 45 minutes over the scheduled time and we were something similar,” Smith had said.