Now that India have played their first ever day-night Test, Gautam Gambhir is thrilled with the prospect of the No. 1 ranked Test side facing Australia under floodlights Down Under. Australia had floated the idea of playing a Day-Night Test last year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but it was declined by India citing lack of experience.

With India scheduled to tour Australia for a four-Test series next summer, Tim Paine is keen to lead Australia against Virat Kohli’s India in a Day-Night Test. Gambhir for one is excited by the idea of it and feels the match will be quite fascinating if it comes to fruition.

“I like the way Australia skipper Tim Paine has “flighted” one for India captain Virat Kohli, challenging him to play a daynight fixture on the next tour Down Under. Knowing Virat he is not the one to back out. And why should he? A daynight Test match between India and Australia at Brisbane or the MCG will be quite a spectacle,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

“And you can trust Aussies to make it a truly memorable game by some smart marketing. I haven’t seen Virat’s response for Paine but if I was him I would have straight away told him to make some late night babysitting arrangements as we were ready.”

Gambhir expressed disappointment over Bangladesh’s lack of fight and while they may still spring in the off surprise in limited-overs, their Test credentials possess a question mark.

“It is a no brainer to say that Bangladesh side are a work in progress in Test cricket. Overall, I think the lack of competitive cricket at first-class levels is hurting their lack of ability in Test arena. I just feel they are concentrating too much on shorter formats. The world standards of cricket are not very healthy. Therefore the Big Daddys of the game need to support teams like Bangladesh,” Gambhir pointed out.

“We can look at helping them out by allowing a Bangladesh team play in Duleep Trophy. Or may be a system where their top players can at least train with top first-class teams of India. International cricket won’t go anywhere if top 4-5 teams getting better while others are languishing.”