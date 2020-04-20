Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has responded to Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar‘s ‘nothing is impossible’ remark after the Indian had dismissed any possibility of India playing Pakistan in a bilateral series in the near future. Also Read - Javed Miandad’s Comments Upset my Father During Pakistan Tour in 2003-04: Irfan Pathan

Gavaskar, during a chat with former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja on his YouTube channel, had said there's more chance of snowfall in Lahore than India taking on Pakistan. "There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now," he had said.

In reply, Akhtar had posted a picture on Twitter claiming there was snowfall in Lahore last year.

Gavaskar, the first batsman in cricket history to score 10,000 runs in Tests, praised the fast bowler for his sense of humour.

“Requests keep coming in to join with them (former cricketers) to relive the old times and talk about how time is spent in the current self containment situation. It’s not easy which ones to accept and which to reject,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

He continued, “I enjoyed the one I did with Ramiz Raja as we get along very well but what I enjoyed even more was Shoiab Akhtar’s superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!”

Bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended due to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The two teams, though, continue to meet at the ICC and continental tournaments, the last being the ODI World Cup in England last year.