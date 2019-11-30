Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch on Friday was diagnosed with concussion after copping a blow to his helmet while fielding during a Sheffield Shield fixture between Victoria and New South Wales.

Finch was fielding at short leg when Victoria batsman Steve O’Keefe flicked one from James Pattinson. The ball crashed on Finch’s helmet and he was assessed on the field.

He continued to field for the remainder of the morning session but experienced delayed symptoms of concussion during the lunch-break.

“Aaron Finch has been subbed out of Victoria’s Marsh Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales at the MCG under Cricket Australia’s Concussion Policy. He was assessed on the ground immediately after the incident and was cleared to continue fielding, but experienced delayed concussion symptoms during the lunch break,” Cricket Victoria said in a statement.

Finch, 33, was replaced by Travis Dean.

Dean, in fact, was playing in the Premier Cricket for Footscray at Windy Hill. He had to leave his innings midway to head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground where he’ll be replacing Finch.

Sheffield Shield, Australia’s premier domestic first-class competition, has implemented the concussion rule since the 2017-18 season. The rule made it to the international level earlier this year with Steve Smith becoming the first ever to be substituted after being diagnosed with concussion.

Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne.