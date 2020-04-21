AB de Villiers has been named as the greatest batsman in the 12-year history of Indian Premier League (IPL) by a panel of experts. De Villiers has been widely hailed as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation whose unorthodox technique and shot selections have made him a fan favourite. Also Read - Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga Named Greatest Bowler in IPL History

De Villiers, who announced his international retirement last year, continues to play franchise cricket across the globe and is an intrinsic part of IPL's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He's been part of every IPL season since its inception in 2008 and has represented two franchises including the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils and RCB.

In 154 IPL matches, the South African superstar has scored 4395 runs including three centuries and 33 half-centuries. At RCB, he has form a potent batting partnership with captain Virat Kohli.

The duo has been involved in two 200-plus and five 100-plus batting partnerships over the years making RCB one of the most feared batting lineups.

His name was selected by a panel of experts on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected ahead of the likes of Kohli, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kieron Pollard and Shane Watson.

Along with Graeme Smith, Danny Morrison, Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Darren Ganga and Mike Hesson voted for De Villiers aka Mr. 360.

“Mr. 360. If I look at that list, I’m going to go with AB de Villiers. Mr. 360, because I have seen him score all around the park, all over the IPL,” Morrison said.

The jury that picked De Villiers comprised 50 members which included former cricketers (20), senior sports journalists (10), statisticians and analysts (10), broadcasters (7) and anchors (3).