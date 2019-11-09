Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 29 Match AS-W vs MS-W at Johannesburg: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 29 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers will take on Melbourne Stars at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 8.10 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Suzie Bates, Bridget Patterson, Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee (VC), Katey Martin (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Tahila McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Kristen Beams, Sarah Coyte, Holly Ferling

AS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Alex Price.

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin (WK), Annabel Sutherland, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Kristen Beams, Madeline Penna, Holly Ferling, Nicola Hancock

SQUADS

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani(c), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin(w), Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Madeline Penna, Chloe Rafferty, Nicola Hancock, Kristen Beams, Lucy Cripps, Holly Ferling, Angela Reakes, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Emma Inglis

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates(c), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin(w), Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Ellie Falconer, Annie O Neil, Darice Brown, Tabatha Saville

