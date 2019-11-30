Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 53 AS-W vs SS-W: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 53 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Sixers at the Hurstville Oval, Sydney.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Bridget Patterson, Suzie Bates, Hollie Armitage, Alyssa Healy (C), Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp (VC), Amanda Wellington, Sarah Aley, Lauren Smith

AS-W vs SS-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Cotye, Alex Price, Megan Schutt

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Hollie Armitage, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Smith, Jodie Hicks, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell

SQUADS

Sydney Sixers Women: Sarah Aley, Hollie Armitage, Alisha Bates, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Dane van Niekerk

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (c), Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Ellie Falconer, Sarah Coyte, Sophie Devine, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lauren Winfield

