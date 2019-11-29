Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 51 MR-W vs MS-W at Johannesburg: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 51 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Sixers at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 8:00 AM (IST).

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Bridget Patterson, Ashleigh Gardner (VC), Suzie Bates, Hollie Armitage, Alyssa Healy (WK), Erin Burns, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine (C), Marizanne Kapp, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Smith

MR-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Cotye, Alex Price, Megan Schutt

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Hollie Armitage, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Smith, Jodie Hicks, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell

SQUADS

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Hollie Armitage, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Smith, Jodie Hicks, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes, Alisha Bates, Lauren Cheatle

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates(c), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin(w), Sarah Coyte, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Ellie Falconer, Tabatha Saville, Annie O Neil, Darice Brown

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MR-W Dream11 Team/ MS-W Dream11 Team/ Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more