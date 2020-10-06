In a tragic development, Afghanistan top-order batsman Najeeb Tarakai succumbed to injuries sustained during a car accident last Friday and died in a hospital on Tuesday. He was 29, Also Read - Afghanistan Cricketer Najeebullah Tarakai in ICU After Car Accident: Report

Tarakai was crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar when he was hit by a passing car and rushed to a nearby hospital. Also Read - Rashid Khan Believes Afghanistan Have 'Talent And Skills' to Win T20 World Cup

“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Tuesday. Also Read - Afghanistan Star Rashid Khan's Mother Passes Away

ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020

Tarakai was reportedly in a coma after a head injury.

Tarakai made his international debut in March 2014 and has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan.

In T20Is, he has made 258 runs including a half-century. His highest score in the format, 90, came against Ireland in Noida in 2017.

He played 24 first-class matches, scoring 2030 runs at 47.20 including six centuries and 10 fifties. In 17 List A matches, he has made 553 runs at 32.52 that includes a century and three half-centuries.

In 33 T20s, he has hit 700 runs at a strike-rate of 127.50.

He recently played in the Shpageeza Cricket League where he represented Mis Ainak Knights.