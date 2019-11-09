Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Afghanistan vs West Indies Prediction ODI Series 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd ODI AFGH vs WI at Lucknow: After registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first ODI, West Indies will look to seal the series against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday. Despite starting the contest on an even keel, West Indies run away with the match after producing a much-improved performance under newly-appointed ODI skipper Kieron Pollard. Roston Chase’s all-round brilliance handed the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

In an otherwise dismal performance, Afghanistan did have a few bright spots with Ikram Ali Khil and Rahmat Shah stitching a century stand in the middle overs in the 1st ODI. A lot will be expected from experienced campaigners – Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan who have to lead from the front if Afghans wanted to stay alive in the rubber. Although West Indies will fancy its chances once again, Afghanistan has a knack of pulling an upset and it should be an exciting contest. The TV broadcast of Afghanistan vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network, while the Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan vs West Indies will take place at 1.30 PM (IST).

Time: 2 PM IST.

Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq

My Dream11 Team

Shimron Hetmyer (VC), Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell and Naveen-ul-Haq.

AFGH vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Javed Ahmadi, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.

SQUADS

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afsar Zazai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran.

