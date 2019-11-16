Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Afghanistan vs West Indies Prediction T20I Series 2019 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I AFGH vs WI at Lucknow: After registering a comprehensive 3-0 win in the ODI rubber, West Indies continued their dominance over Afghanistan in the first game of the T20I series. West Indies outclassed Afghanistan by 30 runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will try to find some inspiration, especially in the batting department, if they are to keep West Indies from winning the T20I series with a game to spare.

The Afghans failed to conjure any important partnerships which hampered their run during the ODIs, and that remained the theme during the first game in the shortest format of the sport as well. Playing at their new home, Afghanistan will expect from their experienced players which include names like Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi to lead the way in that front.

While West Indies will be keen to close the series in the second game itself and make the final game a dead-rubber. Their batsmen have done a great job against the high-quality Afghanistan spinners this entire tour. But as much as they will be keen to win the series, it is also a test for newcomers to the side, such as Brandon King and Hayden Walsh. The TV broadcast of Afghanistan vs West Indies will be available on Star Sports Network, while the Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Afghanistan and West Indies will take place at 6.30 PM (IST).

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Shimron Hetmyer (VC)

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (C), Hayden Walsh Jr

My Dream11 Team

Shimron Hetmyer (VC), Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell and Naveen-ul-Haq.

AFGH vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Javed Ahmadi/Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams.

SQUADS

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (C), Fareed Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai, Karim Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Sayed Shirzad.

