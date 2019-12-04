Goa have roped in former Under-19 World Cup winning wicketkeeper-batsman Smit Patel. Patel moves from Tripura after playing two season’s with the North-East State.

Karnataka’s Gautam who played for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy had moved his home state of Karnataka after palying for 11 years. He was set to lead Goa in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, one of the two high profile players to be arrested in connection with the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing probe – with the other being abrar Kazi.

Patel had moved from his home state of Gujarat in 2017 due to lack of wicketkeeping opportunities – Parthiv Patel, who leads – keeps wickets for the team.

Patel was part of the Unmukt Chand-led Indian under-19 team won the title in 2012.

He has so far played 45 first-class matches, scoring 2479 runs at an average of 49.66 and effecting 101 dismissals behind the stumps.

As for Gautam, the wicketkeeper batsman was arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2019 KPL match-fixing case.

As per a report in The Sportstar, Gautam and Kazi were paid INR 20 Lakh for batting slow in the KPL 2019 final between Hubli Tigers and Bellary Tuskers. Both represented Bellary Tuskers and the final was won by Vinay Kumar-led Hubli Tigers.

The arrests have been made by Central Crime Branch Bangalore (CCB) and according to CCB sources, Further investigations are on and more arrests are likely to happen, reported the website.