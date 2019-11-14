Days after Glenn Maxwell took a short break from cricket to deal with mental health issues, opener Will Pucovski has withdrawn from availability from the first Test against Pakistan citing same reasons. Pucovski, 21, part of the Australia A team that is facing Pakistan in a three-day practice match in Perth, informed the team management of his decision Tuesday evening.

Australia’s 15-member squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan starting Friday.

“We applaud Will for having the courage to discuss his situation with team management in Perth,” national teams manager Ben Oliver said. “Will’s decision not to nominate for Test selection was the right one in the circumstances and one that everyone in the Australian cricket family supports.

“Mental health is a complex issue that unfortunately impacts many young men and women in our society. By Will bravely taking this position, he will undoubtedly inspire others facing similar challenges to speak up and take positive steps towards improving their mental well-being.

“The most important thing now is for Will to be given the time, space and expert support that he needs to return to full health as soon as possible. I speak on behalf of everyone in Australian cricket when I say we wish Will the very best in his recovery.”

Pucovski first reported he was struggling last October while representing Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match before opting out of the Test series against Sri Lanka in February this year where he wasn’t a playing member of the squad. With Maxwell and Nic Maddinson already dealing with mental issues, Pucovski is the Australia player to have underlined the topic.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team threw his weight around the severity of mental health issued while lauding Maxwell for his move to break away from cricket. Echoing his thoughts, Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia’s Head of Sports Science, said the body is open and possesses an understanding mind towards the issue.

“There is much society still needs to learn in relation to mental health, but we know enough to say with great certainty that silence is not the answer,” Kountouris said. “Cricket Australia has committed to being open about the challenges faced in managing mental health. We are putting player wellbeing first and supporting them unconditionally. That’s something we’re proud of.

“Will has demonstrated great strength in being open about his situation. While no one wants to see a fine young man like Will confronting mental wellbeing issues, we are heartened by the fact he is surrounded by excellent people who will support him. We are all right behind him.”