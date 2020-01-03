Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds Prediction, Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 23 AH-W vs CH-W: The Super Smash, currently named Dream11 Super Smash for sponsorship purposes, is a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in New Zealand. The tournament consists of a double round-robin, with the top three teams qualifying for the play-offs. The competition has been held every year since 2005, and has had a number of sponsors, each one exercising its own naming rights.

In addition, the competition features a women’s tournament with a double round-robin, with the top two teams qualifying for the final. The competition previously had no sponsor and was known as New Zealand Women’s Twenty20 Competition from its launch in 2007 to 2018. The 2017-18 season and the inaugural competition in 2007-08 were played entirely over round robin, with no final. From the 2018-19 season, the competition was combined with the already established men’s Burger King Super Smash.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds will take place at 4:40 AM (IST).

Time: 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Anlo Van Deventer, Emily Cunningham, Katie Perkins (VC), Natasha van Tilburg (WK), Anna Peterson, Jess Watkin (C), Mikaela Greig, Hannah Rowe, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Rosemary Mair

AH-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts: Anna Peterson (C), Saachi Shahri, Katie Perkins, Natasha van Tilburg, Holly Huddleston, Regina Lilii, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Fran Jonas, Izzy Gaze, Roz McNeill

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (C), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo Van Deventer, Hannah Rowe (VC), Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Arlene Kelly

Vice-captain Options: Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Jess Watkin

Squads

Central Hinds: Jess Watkin (c), Hannah Rowe (co-captain), Georgia Atkinson, Kate Baxter, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (wicketkeeper), Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Ashtuti Kumar, Monique Rees, Anlo van Deventer

Auckland Hearts: Anna Peterson (c), Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Bella Armstrong, Izzy Gaze, Amie Hucker, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Roz McNeill, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AH-W Dream11 Team/ CH-W Dream11 Team/ Auckland Hearts Dream11 Team/ Central Hinds Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more