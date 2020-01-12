Currently enjoying a hard-earned break from international cricket, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made the best use of his free time as he caught up with former Australia captain Steve Waugh. Rated as one of the finest captains ever to grace the cricket field, Waugh’s mental strength is something which Rahane has always admired.

The 31-year-old Rahane took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday to share a picture of his meeting with the legendary Australia skipper. “Was great chatting with @stevewaugh. Had always admired his mental strength as a player and as a leader,” Rahane said in an Instagram post with a picture beside the 54-year old World Cup-winning skipper, who has played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs for Australia.

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Rahane is not part of India’s limited-overs setup although the right-hander has time and again expressed his desire to play white-ball cricket for the country. The 31-year-old is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour. He will take part in second India A four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10.



After missing out from India’s squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rahane utilized the time playing county cricket for Hampshire. He revealed spending time away from the team helped him find his mojo during India’s tour of West Indies.

“At times, we get too caught up in our pursuit of success and then we suddenly realize that we are required to just stop, sit back and introspect. I did exactly that when I wasn’t selected for the 2019 World Cup,” Rahane said.

“I am in a very good space right now and it started from the West Indies series. I was in England, playing county cricket where I learned a lot, not only as a cricketer but also as a human being. In two months, I played seven games. So it wasn’t always about on-field learnings but also about off-field learning.”

India will be playing a series of 5 T20 internationals, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests against New Zealand starting from January 24 till March 4.