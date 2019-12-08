Amidst ongoing turmoil in Cricket South Africa (CSA), former captain Graeme Smith is all to take up his new role of CSA’s director of cricket, according to president Chris Nenzani. As per the report in Sport24, Smith will be unveiled as the new director of cricket at CSA by Wednesday next week.

The crisis in South African cricket continued with voices to remove current president Nenzani grew louder following a disastrous week for the organization. On Saturday, Cricket South Africa appointed Dr Jacques Faul as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Faul replaces Thabang Moroe who was suspended on Friday after allegations of misconduct.

Faul is currently CEO of the Titans, the franchise based at SuperSport Park and has acted as CSA head before.

The announcement came right before the start of bumper summer against England on home soil in less than three weeks. South Africa are scheduled to host England for the four-match Test series, beginning with the Boxing Day Test (December 26) at Centurion.

“As a board we have noted the apology that has come from the CEO and as a board we endorse that apology.” – CSA President, Chris Nenzani on the revocation of accreditation of five members of the media. #CSAMediaBriefing pic.twitter.com/BXSfTCjeJX — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 7, 2019



The 38-year-old Smith had previously expressed interest in the top role at CSA but later removed himself from the running. Smith reasoned that he did not have enough confidence that there would be no interference in his role from the CSA administration.

After a conversation with Smith on Saturday morning, Nenzani confirmed that if all goes according to plan the appointment will be made official next week. “Time is of the essence and we need to move as fast as we can,” said Nenzani.

“I’m happy to announce that we have engaged Graeme Smith and I am confirming that he has agreed that by next week Wednesday all of the negotiations around the contract terms that need to take place would have been concluded.

“We still have these three days left for engagement on the specific issues around the contract. Him and CSA have both agreed that it is important that we conclude this by Tuesday so that on Wednesday we are able to announce to the public a certainty of how we go forward.”

Earlier, former England skipper Michael Vaughan also advised that Smith must be put in charge to ensure proper working and management of the country’s cricket board. England will play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is on South Africa tour.

“If you have your DOC in place, then your selection process is going to kick in and your team preparation is going to kick in,” Nenzani concluded.