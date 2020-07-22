Former captain Anil Kumble does not hold any regrets as Indian cricket team head coach but feels the ending of his tenure could have been better. When Kumble stepped down as head coach of the Virat Kohli-led team in 2017, it grabbed several eyeballs and created a massive furore. It is believed that the legendary leg-spinner stepped down after the 2017 Champions Trophy following a rift with captain Kohli. Also Read - AB de Villiers Was in Line For T20I Return, Expected to Play T20 World Cup in Australia: Quinton de Kock

“We did really well in that one year period. I was really happy that there were some contributions made and there are no regrets. I was happy moving on from there as well,” the former spinner told ex-Zimbabwean cricketer Pommie Mbangwa during an Instagram live session. Also Read - IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell Will be Available if Everything Gets Ticked Off

“I know the end could have been better but then that’s fine. As a coach, you realise, when it’s time to move on, it’s the coach who needs to move on. I was really happy I played a significant role in that one year,” he added. Also Read - IND vs AUS: India to Undergo Two-week Quarantine Period in Adelaide, Says CA Acting Chief Nick Hockley

The 49-year-old had a successful one-year stint as India coach with the team reaching the Champions Trophy final in 2017 and also becoming a dominant Test side, losing just one out of 17 Tests during his tenure.

“I was very happy that I took up that role (India coach). It was great, the one year I spent with the Indian team was really fantastic,” said Kumble, who took 619 wickets in 132 Tests and 337 wickets in 271 ODIs for India.

“Having been with great performers and again being a part of the Indian dressing room is a great feeling.”

Kumble also spoke about the comparison with his then-contemporaries – Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. He said things were difficult for him as both those legends were capable of spinning the ball on any surface.

“It was very difficult to compare since these two guys could spin the ball on any surface. It became very very difficult for me, when they started comparing me with Warne or Murali,” Kumble told Mbangwa.

“Murali, I would see him a lot more because India-Sri Lanka played very often. So it was always a congratulatory note coming for me from Murali after I pass on every milestone and Murali would be 30 wickets to the next one.”

Kumble is currently the head coach of Kings XI Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).He also held mentorship roles at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.