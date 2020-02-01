Former India international RP Singh has vowed to work with the same spirit as he did during his playing career after being appointed one of the three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The BCCI on Friday confirmed that Madan Lal, Sulakshana Naik and Singh will be the new three members of its CAC for the duration of one year.

“Thank you @BCCI, @JayShah and my former Captain @SGanguly99 for this new responsibility,” Singh posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. “As a player, I have always tried to give my best and the same will be my motto as a CAC member. Also thanks to all my fans for their warm wishes.”

Left-arm pacer RP Singh was the part of the India squad that won the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and played in 39 Tests, 69 ODIs and 10 T20Is between 2005 and 2011. He retired in September 2018 with 124 wickets in international cricket.

The 34-year-old Singh from Uttar Pradesh is the youngest member of the CAC.

Lal, 68, was the member of India’s ODI World Cup winning squad in 1983 who played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs.

Naik is a former India women wicketkeeper who played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is during an 11-year career.

The trio replaces Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad who resigned last year after being alleged of conflict of interests.

The immediate task of the CAC is to appoint the replacements of BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda who have vacated their positions after competition of term.

Lal had also expressed his happiness saying “The national selectors, the women’s selectors and the junior selectors are the three postings (that the CAC needs to decide upon). I am very happy with the appointments. I have spoken with them earlier and of course I look forward to working with them.”

Naik said she will use her experience in discharging the duties as CAC member. “I am thankful to the office-bearers of the Board. Whatever role or responsibility I have been given, I will duly fulfil it. Whatever the experience I have (I will use that) and I am happy to be working for the Board,” Mumbai-based Naik said.