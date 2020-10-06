Ashish Nehra and Sanjay Bangar reckon that Rishabh Pant is the apt replacement for MS Dhoni in Indian cricket team as the wicketkeeper-batsman will provide a much needed balance in the middle order. Also Read - KKR vs CSK 11Wickets Hints For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in mid-August but Indian team has still not settled on his successor. Pant leads the race and has in the past been endorsed as the first-choice across formats but his uneven form with the bat and mistakes behind the stumps mean he still hasn't cemented the spot.

In Test cricket, India have preferred Wriddhiman Saha purely for his superior wicketkeeping skills. And in limited-overs, they have had a fair success after experimenting with KL Rahul.

But Bangar, a former India batting coach, has backed Pant who has been in decent form in the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE.

“In terms of wicket-keeping, I think it would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he started this year’s IPL and I think it is very important to have a left-hander as an option because for Team India when it comes to the middle order it helps to balance out the right-handers,” Bangar said Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

While Nehra agrees with Bangar, he does feel the choice should depend on the format,

“It totally depends on which format we are talking about,” Nehra said.

“If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket keeper then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach. I am in total agreement with Sanjay Bangar, I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket,” he added.