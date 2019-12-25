A day before their Ranji Trophy match against Andhra, Bengal dropped fast bowler Ashok Dinda from their 15-man squad after the veteran refused to apologise for abusing their bowling coach Ranadeb Bose.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Dinda lost his cool after he saw Bose having a ‘private conversation’ with team captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Dind, 35, was asked to apologise for his behaviour but he refused and following a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) meeting, he was axed.

Bengal coach Arun Lal expressed his disappointment at the turn of events saying they needed the veteran bowler’s services especially on a ‘green pitch’. “He (Dinda) abused Ranadeb Bose. The CAB secretary requested him to apologise but he didn’t. It was very unfortunate. It shouldn’t have happened. A senior player like him… we desperately needed him for this game. He was ideally suited for this pitch (a green surface) and our planning. I left a little early after practice today and when I reached home I got to know what happened,” Arun Lal told The Indian Express.

He fully backed CAB’s decision saying nobody is ‘indispensable.’

CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya refused to add anything further saying ‘it might lead to unnecessary talks’ on the eve of their Ranji fixture. “He (Dinda) is not in the team and we don’t want to say anything further at this stage. It might lead to unnecessary talks, especially when Bengal are playing a match from tomorrow. So our entire focus is on the match and we don’t want any kind of distraction,” Dalmiya told the daily.