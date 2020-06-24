Rejecting speculations that the Asia Cup this year could be scrapped, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said the biennial tournament will go ahead as planned but in Sri Lanka or UAE depending on the circumstances. Also Read - British PM Boris Johnson Rules Out Return of Recreational Cricket, Says Ball is a Natural Vector of Disease

There have been reports that the tournament could make way for the IPL which BCCI hopes to conduct in September-November window should the T20 World Cup be cancelled as well. Also Read - 'You Are Spreading Corona': Delhi's GTB Hospital Security Guard Beaten up by Neighbour

“The Asia Cup will go ahead. The Pakistan team returns from England on 2nd September so we can have the tournament in September or October,” Wasim said during a media conference in Karachi. Also Read - With Guidelines in Place, UK Relaxes More Lockdown Restrictions

“There are some things which will only get clear in the due course of time. We are hopeful of having the Asia Cup because Sri Lanka has not had too many cases of the coronavirus. If they can’t do it, then UAE is also ready,” he added.

Wasim also confirmed that Pakistan have given up the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2020 in exchange for hosting the next regional event. Additionally, if the T20 World Cup gets cancelled, they are exploring options to play international cricket during that window.

“We are to go to New Zealand in December after hosting Zimbabwe at home. South Africa are ready to tour in January-February to play two or three Tests and some T20 matches,” he revealed.

When asked about the possibility of resuming bilateral cricketing ties with India, Wasim replied in negative. “Sadly we need to forget about playing India for the time being. It is sad for us and even the BCCI as they have to get permission from their government. It is not realistic for either side right now to think about playing against each other,” he said.

On the menace of match-fixing, he said, “Look the only way people will listen is when they know there is a jail sentence and they have to face the courts if they are found guilty of corruption.

There are also plans to finish the remaining five matches of the suspended Pakistan Super League in November this year.