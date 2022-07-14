Dehradun, July 14: Dehradun police have questioned the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) officials after an FIR was lodged by the father of a former U19 cricketer on charges of extortion and death threats.Also Read - India, England, South Africa - Tri-Series? Wasim Jaffer Proposes UNIQUE Idea

Virendra Sethi, the father of the former U-19 player, filed a complaint at the Vasant Vihar Police station in Dehradun, alleging that his son was threatened for his life by the team officials, manager Navneet Mishra and video analyst Piyush Raghuvanshi.

He said that the incident happened during last year's Vijay Hazare tournament. The police questioned the trio of Mahim Verma (secretary), Manish Jha (head coach), and Sanjay Gusain (spokesperson) in regards to the complaint and recorded their statements.

“For the past three days, we have called Mahim Verma, Manish Jha and Sanjay Gusain separately. We have interrogated them. We have taken their statements. If needed, it will be done again,” Janmejaya Khanduri, SSP Dehradun, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

(With Inputs From IANS)