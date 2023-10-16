Home

IOC Approves Cricket Among Five New Sports At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket was recently played at the Asian Games 2023 and it was became a huge success.

New Delhi: The organising committee of the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 has officially approved the inclusion of cricket during the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai. Cricket is one of the five sports that have been included in the LA 2028 Olympics. The other sports are Baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash. It is to be noted that cricket will be played in T20 format in the Olympics. The decision was taken at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai.

The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at… — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 16, 2023

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well. Two IOC members opposed the proposal and one abstained from voting.

“I am delighted that IOC members have voted to include Cricket as an Olympic Sport in the LA Summer Olympics 2028! Cricket is one of the most loved sports globally, and the second most watched. For 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is not just a sport, it’s a religion!” IOC Member Nita Ambani said on Monday.

“So I’m delighted that this historic resolution was passed at the 141st IOC Session taking place right here in our country in Mumbai. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in newer geographies. And at the same time, provides a boost to cricket’s growing international popularity….”

IOC Session approves @LA28’s proposal for 5⃣ additional sports: ⚾Baseball/🥎softball, 🏏cricket, 🏈flag football, 🥍lacrosse and ⚫squash have been officially included as additional sports on the programme for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028. #LA28 pic.twitter.com/y7CLk2UEYx — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) October 16, 2023

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

With ANI Inputs

