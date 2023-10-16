Cricket At 2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj Hails IOC’s Historic Decision

Home

Cricket is one of the five sports approved by the International Olympic Committee for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj hailed the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to approve the game of cricket for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Cricket was on Monday formally included in the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Besides cricket, which will be played in the T20 format, the other sports approved by the IOC during its 141st session, were squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse and flag football.

IOC president Thomas Bach announced cricket’s inclusion along with other sports after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through raise of hands. The proposal to include the five sports recommended by LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members.

Former India women’s captain Mithali, who retired in 2022, stated cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games will help the sport reach more audiences around the world. “It is so exciting that cricket is now an Olympic sport and will make its return at LA28.

“Players will get the chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal and be part of the games which will be so special. It is also a chance for more fans around the world to enjoy our fantastic sport,” Mithali, leading run-scorer in women’s cricket, was quoted as saying to ICC.

After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage at @LA28. This marks the dawn of a new era for cricket as it will be a golden opportunity to foster inclusivity and showcase new talent from emerging cricketing nations. A start of something truly… https://t.co/Y4o2Zp5gl7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2023

Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France. Tendulkar called it the dawn of a new era. “After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage at @LA28.

“This marks the dawn of a new era for cricket as it will be a golden opportunity to foster inclusivity and showcase new talent from emerging cricketing nations. A start of something truly special!,” added the former Indian cricketer who holds the record of 100 international hundreds.

