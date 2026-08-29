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Cricket at Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about Indian men’s and women’s teams’ squads and schedule

India won gold in both the men’s and women’s cricket competitions at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: August 29, 2026, 5:43 PM IST
Cricket at Asian Games 2026
File photo of the Indian men's team. (Credits: X)

India will begin their bid to defend both cricket gold medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan next month. The cricket competition will be played at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture, with the women’s tournament scheduled from September 17 to 22 and the men’s event from September 24 to October 3.

India won gold in both the men’s and women’s cricket competitions at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. They will now return to the continental event as defending champions, with both teams seeded directly into the quarterfinals.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey backs Indian shooting team to put up magnificent show at Aichi-Nagoya

The women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be the first Indian side in action. India will face hosts Japan in the quarterfinal on September 18 at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be played at 2 PM local time in Japan. A win will take India into the semifinals on September 20, while the bronze medal match and final are scheduled for September 22.

The women’s competition has eight teams divided into two groups. India, Japan, Bangladesh and China are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan and Thailand make up Group B. India’s quarterfinal against Japan means there is no group-stage game for the defending champions.

The men’s competition will have 10 teams. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been given direct entry into the quarterfinals based on their ICC T20I rankings. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal are in Group A, while Hong Kong, Malaysia and Oman are in Group B.

Shreyas Iyer’s Indian team will play its first match on September 28. India will take on the second-placed team from Group A at 10:30 AM IST. The group matches will be played from September 24 to 26, with the semifinals scheduled for October 1 and the final on October 3.

India men’s squad and schedule

India Men’s squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Nandani Sharma.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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