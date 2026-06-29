Cricket at LA 2028 Olympics: Women’s team earn direct qualification while men’s team’s participation to be determined by…

The Indian women’s cricket team has booked its spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. However, the men’s team still has work to do and must finish 2026 as Asia’s top-ranked side in the ICC T20I rankings to qualify directly. The qualification procedure for cricket at LA2028 was revealed earlier today with 6 teams, across genders, allowed to participate in the quadrennial event.
The International Cricket Council announced on Monday that India, Australia, Great Britain, and South Africa are the first four teams to qualify for the women’s Olympic tournament. They earned their spots as the highest-ranked teams from their respective continents at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in England.
Unlike the men’s system, the women’s tournament gives out its first four slots based on World Cup performance rather than world rankings, capping it at one team per continent.
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The USA will get a spot automatically as hosts if they meet basic ranking standards. If they miss out, that spot will go to the next best side on the ICC rankings. The sixth and final place will be decided at a special Olympic Qualifier tournament in 2027.
The men’s teams have a different path to Los Angeles. 4 direct spots are up for grabs based on the official ICC T20I rankings on December 31, 2026. The highest-ranked eligible team from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania will each get a ticket. This means the Indian men’s team must stay ahead of all other Asian countries in the rankings until the end of the year to guarantee their place.
Just like the women’s event, the USA men’s team qualifies automatically as hosts if they meet the ranking criteria. The final 6th spot will also be determined through the 2027 qualifier tournament. Cricket is making its return to the Olympics after 128 years, featuring six-team tournaments for both men and women.
The Indian women’s team’s wait for the T20 World Cup title endured further delay after Harmanpreet Kaur and co were knocked out of the 2026 edition from the group stages. India needed all 2 points desperately in their last Group A game against Australia but fate had other plans.
The reigning W-ODI champions left 170 on the board after batting in the 1st innings but it proved to be very easy for the Australians who chased down the target within 19 overs, courtesy of Ellyse Perry’s player of the match winning 56 off 38.
Subsequently, Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa reached the semi-finals after finishing 2nd in the group that is topped by Australia themselves.
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