Former India pacer Atul Wassan on Thursday hit out at the Delhi District and Cricket Associations (DDCA) after being abruptly removed as chairman of its senior selection committee.

The 51-year-old Wassan was on Wednesday removed from the post by its hurriedly-formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and replaced by former Delhi player Bantoo Singh.

The move was in breach of a recent directive by DDCA Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed that no selector should be changed until the season is over.

“Delhi and district crooks association under the aegis of incumbent comeback man does it again. A MP running rough shod over all the rules, reforms and propriety. Proxy stooges who I dropped a season ago removing selectors on the order of their master,” Wassan tweeted.

The decision was taken by two members of the CAC — Robin Singh (Jr) and Parwinder Awana. The third member, Sumit Narwal, did not attend the meeting, which was convened by Sanjay Bhardwaj.

Wassan was appointed as the chief selector of the senior selection committee in August 2018.

The former pacer was head of the selection committee for the 2017-18 season when Delhi finished runners-up in the Ranji Trophy.

The selectors who lost their positions are Wassan and Vineet Jain. Their replacements are Singh, who has served five years as selector in the past, and Chetnya Nanda, who is also a former selector.

The CAC also deliberated on the junior selection committee and approved the names of Ashu Dani, Karan Dubey and Pradeep Chawla.

Last month, the ombudsman had accepted senior journalist Rajat Sharma’s resignation from the position of DDCA President, nearly a fortnight after putting a stay on it.