Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 AH-W vs OS-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Lincoln: In the match number 5 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Auckland Hearts will take on Otago Sparks at the Lincoln No 3. ground on Saturday (late Friday night in India). Auckland started the tournament with a huge 68-run win against the Canterbury Magicians. Katie Perkins’s 65-run knock played a key role in lifting her side to a massive total of 204/5. Meanwhile, Otago suffered a 66-run defeat against the Wellington Blaze. Wellington posted a huge score of 189/7 and restricted the Sparks to 123/9. Suzie Bates and Katey Martin forged a solid 63-run stand for the second wicket off just 50 balls.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 2 AM (IST).

Time: 2. 30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln No 3 Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper — Katey Martin

Batters – Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Bella James, Eden Carson,

All-Rounders – Anna Peterson (C), Suzie Bates (VC)

Bowlers – Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Lisa Griffith, Emma Black

AH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Fran Jonas, Jesse Prasad, Regina Lilii.

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Lisa Griffith, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Eden Carson, Ella Brown, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath.

AH-W vs OS-W SQUADS

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (C), Millie Cowan, Ella Brown, Sophie Oldershaw, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Eden Carson, Bella James, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black.

Auckland Hearts: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Anna Peterson (C), Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Otago Sparks Women Dream11 Team/ Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Team/ OS-W Dream11 Team/ AH-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.