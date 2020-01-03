Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Auckland vs Central Districts Prediction, Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 21 AUK vs CD: The Super Smash, currently named Dream11 Super Smash for sponsorship purposes, is a domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in New Zealand. The tournament consists of a double round-robin, with the top three teams qualifying for the play-offs. The competition has been held every year since 2005, and has had a number of sponsors, each one exercising its own naming rights.

In addition, the competition features a women’s tournament with a double round-robin, with the top two teams qualifying for the final. The competition previously had no sponsor and was known as New Zealand Women’s Twenty20 Competition from its launch in 2007 to 2018. The 2017-18 season and the inaugural competition in 2007-08 were played entirely over round robin, with no final. From the 2018-19 season, the competition was combined with the already established men’s Burger King Super Smash.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland vs Central Districts will take place at 8:10 AM (IST).

Time: 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Tom Bruce (C), Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa, Martin Guptill (VC), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ronnie Hira

AUK vs CD Probable Playing XIs

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, Ben Horne/Robert ODonnell, Craig Cachopa (C), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross ter Braak.

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, Ryan Watson

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: George Worker, Ajaz Patel

Vice-captain Options: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill

Squads

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (Captain), Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (W) , Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ryan Watson, Ben Wheeler, George Worker

Auckland: Craig Cachopa (c), Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan, Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Ronnie Hira, Ben Horne, Colin Munro, Robert O’Donnell, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia

