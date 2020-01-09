Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland vs Northern Knights Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match AUK vs NK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Auckland: In the match no. 26 of Super Smash 2019-20, Auckland will take on Northern Knights at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Friday. Already out from the race to qualify for the semifinals, Northern Knights will have to win their remaining two games in the tournament by big margins to give themselves any chance of qualifying for the knockouts. Knights also have to hope that other results also go in their favour if they want to proceed in the T20 extravaganza. Despite a heavy-duty batting line-up that comprises the likes of Tim Seifert, Dean Brownlie and Daryl Mitchell, Knights have struggled to contain other teams. Their biggest worry is their bowling unit, who have struggled a lot in the competition. In the previous game, they failed to defend a mammoth total of 219 runs against Canterbury.

On the other hand, Auckland have regained their form by winning back to back games in Super Smash 2019-20. They are just a couple of wins away from getting qualifying for the semifinals. The match against Knights would be crucial for Auckland if they want to give themselves any chance of making to the next stage. Their players are performing well with both bat and ball. The live streaming for Super Smash in India will be available on Hotstar.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights and Auckland will take place at 8.10 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert (VC), Glenn Phillips

Batters – Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill (C), Craig Cachopa

All-Rounders – Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Sean Solia

Bowlers – Brett Randell, Ben Lister, Anurag Verma

AUK vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (WK), Dean Brownlie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeliejn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Ben Horne/Robert ODonnell, Craig Cachopa (C), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan.

AUK vs NK SQUADS

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie (C), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher.

Auckland: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips (wk), Craig Cachopa (C), Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Corey Anderson, Ronnie Hira, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Lister, Robert ODonnell, Ross ter Braak.

