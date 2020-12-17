Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Thursday found himself in a bit of controversy when he referred India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as ‘Steve’ on the opening day of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Warner, who was performing his commentating duties for Fox Cricket on Day 1, referred to the nickname given to Pujara during his County stint with Yorkshire. To further fuel the debate, Warne shared a laugh with his commentary box colleagues after making the reference which did not gone down well with the fans. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Day-Night Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Fifty Takes Score Past 150 in Adelaide

‘Steve’ – is a nickname given to the people of colour. The Indian batsman had earlier revealed that his Yorkshire teammates found it tough to pronounce his first name ‘Cheteshwar’ because of which they gave him the name ‘Steve’. “Well I would prefer Cheteshwar, but it’s difficult to pronounce so the guys have come up with Steve,” Pujara is quoted as saying by cricket.com.au in 2018. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Ahmedabad to Host Knockouts; Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Among Venues

On December 5, former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq had filed a legal complaint against the English County club after claiming direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race. It has been an ongoing controversy in English cricket and one that is under investigation. Also Read - 1st Test, Day 1 Dinner Report: India Lose Openers Cheaply After Kohli Opts to Bat

A Yorkshire employee – Taj Butt had even alleged that the name ‘Steve’ was used as a reference to “every player of colour”. Butt had left his job at Yorkshire club as the community development officer just six weeks after joining them.

“There were continuous references to taxi drivers and restaurant workers when referring to Asian community,” Butt had told ESPNCricinfo.

“They called every person of colour ‘Steve’. Even Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined as an overseas professional, was called Steve because they could not pronounce his name.”

Here’s how fans reacted to Warne referring Pujara as ‘Steve’:

c) racist Learn to say his name — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 17, 2020

Listening to Fox Cricket Broadcast. Shane warne saying if you are indian batsman you have lots of problem with sightscreen. — Andy. (@WeBleedBlue007) December 17, 2020

Especially in the context of what’s happening in Yorkshire cricket, when that nickname takes on a different hue. — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) December 17, 2020

A little bit of context would help this Aus commentary panel realise that the Pujara “Steve” reference is no laughing matter #AUSvIND — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) December 17, 2020

Ah there comes the predictable Channel 9 old boys bit about lol lol how it is difficult to pronounce Cheteshwar Pujara’s first name and lol they nicknamed him Steve. It’s not #INDvsAUS without an Aussie commentator being casually racist. — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) December 17, 2020



Later, Warne also took a dig at Pujara after the India batsman stopped play to adjust the sightscreen.

Warne said in commentary for Fox Cricket: “Look how wide the sightscreen is. Come on, that (cover) can’t be putting him off. Are you for real? That can’t be it! That’s not serious.”

Pujara was dismissed for 43 by Australia spinner Nathan Lyon in the first innings of the day-night Test in Adelaide.