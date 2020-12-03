AUS vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I

Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's AUS vs IND at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The excitement of T20 cricket returns as 1st T20I between Australia and India is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st T20I AUS vs IND match will begin at 01:40 PM IST – December 4. After beating India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, Australia will now host them for the three-match T20I series, starting from December 4. Indian batsmen put up a solid show against Australia in the ODI series but the bowlers' underperformance cost them in the first two games. Australia will be once against favourites against India in the T20I series too, but they will be missing the services of their inform opener David Warner, who sustained the injury during 2nd ODI. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I – AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs IndiaDream11 Tips, AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs, AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st T20I.

TOSS: The 1st T20I toss between Australia vs India will take place at 01:40 PM (IST) – December 4 Friday in Australia.

Time: 01:10 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul

Batters – Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, T Natarajan

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan

Australia vs India Squads:

India T20Is Full Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

