AUS vs IND Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s AUS vs IND at Sydney Cricket Ground. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as 2nd T20I between Australia and India is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 2nd T20I AUS vs IND match will begin at 01:40 PM IST – December 6. After registering a clinical 11-run win in the first T20I against Australia, Team India will look seal the series on Sunday in the absence of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The visitors will enter the game as favourites as it is expected that Aussie skipper Aaron Finch will miss the game after sustaining a hip injury. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia vs IndiaDream11 Tips, AUS vs IND Probable Playing XIs, AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between Australia vs India will take place at 01:40 PM (IST) – December 6, Sunday in Australia. Also Read - KL Rahul Ready to Lay Down his Life For Team: Mohammad Kaif Compares India Wicketkeeper-Batsman With Rahul Dravid

Time: 01:10 PM IST. Also Read - India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar Reacts on Ravindra Jadeja's Concussion Substitute Controversy, Hints at Important Protocol Breach

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson,

Batters – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, D’arcy Short

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa (VC)

Australia vs India Predicted Playing XI

Australia Predicted Playing XI: D’arcy Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan

Australia vs India Squads:

India T20Is Full Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Adam Zampa.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Australia vs India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 2nd T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.