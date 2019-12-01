Battling hard to stave off another innings defeat – Pakistan batsmen were once again struggled to cope with the swing and seam of pink ball under the lights in the Day-Night second Test against Australia. Australia enforced follow on over the visitors despite tailender Yasir Shah’s remarkable maiden century in Test cricket. Shah’s efforts might have warmed Pakistan’s hearts on another bleak day but seemed not enough to avoid Australia complete a 2-0 whitewash in the two-match Test series on Monday.

It was the rain gods who halted Australia’s charge on day three at the beautiful Adelaide Oval as the stumps were called off an hour before the scheduled time. Josh Hazlewood’s double strikes decimated Pakistan’s top-order once again and pushed them under the mat. The visitors were reeling for 3/39 in their second innings, trailing by 248 runs against Australia’s first-innings gigantic total of 589/3.

Earlier in the day, Australia’s premier paceman Mitchell Starc picked up a six-for to bowl out Pakistan for 302. The touring team have lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia and are on the verge of adding one more to the tally.

They had resumed on an overcast and cold afternoon teetering at 96 for six in their first innings, in reply to Australia’s 589 for three declared, built on the back of David Warner’s monumental 335 not out.

Yasir smacked a dogged maiden Test century and Babar Azam hit 97 but they were all out for 302 and still 287 runs adrift, with Starc the hero, taking 6/66.

Yasir and Azam put on a crucial 105-run stand for the seventh-wicket. Looked destined for a third Test century, the 25-year old Azam edged an attempted drive off Starc’s bowling to keeper Paine behind the stumps just three short of the landmark.

The very next ball Starc grabbed his sixth, with Shaheen Afridi plumb lbw before Mohammad Abbas fended off the hat-trick ball. Abbas made a gutsy 29 before he was undone by a Pat Cummins bouncer, caught at gully by Warner.

At the other end, Yasir showed composure to compile his first-ever ton, bringing up the milestone off 192 balls, smashing 12 boundaries during the knock. His celebrations on reaching the landmark garnered huge applause as the leggie waved his bat, acknowledged the crowd and kissed the turf.

Later, Australian skipper enforced the follow on and it started badly for Pakistan, whose first task was to survive intact for 15 minutes before the dinner break. They failed with opener Imam-ul-Haq – recalled after being overlooked for the first Test in Brisbane, which they lost by an innings and five runs — out lbw for a duck to Josh Hazlewood.

It was quickly 11 for two with Starc tempting skipper Azhar Ali into a thick outside edge and Steve Smith taking a quality catch just seconds before a shower forced them off.

The rain had been threatening all day and when they returned after 30 minutes Hazlewood bagged the key wicket of dangerman Azam for two, caught behind by Paine.

But more rain soon blew in, to Australia’s frustration, and the umpires called it a day.