Dream11 Team Australia A Women vs India A Women Prediction India A Women Tour of Australia – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 AU-A-W vs IN-A-W: India A women will be taking a trip Down Under to face Australia A women’s side for three ODIs and three T20Is. The first One-Day game will take place at the Allan Border Field on December 12, with the series providing a platform for players from both nations to make a statement right before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Veda Krishnamurthy will be leading the India A side for the upcoming series.

TOSS – The toss between Australia A Women vs India A Women will take place at 5:30 AM (IST).

Time: 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Georgia Redmayne, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma (C), Bridgett Patterson, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Erin Burns, Mansi Joshi, Molly Strano (VC), Ana Sutherland

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Bridgett Patterson, Molly Strano, E Villani, Tahlia McGrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Graham, Erin Burns, B Vakarewa, Amanda Wellington, Ana Sutherland

India A Women: Sushma Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Y Bhatia, D Vaidya, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemlatha, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, T Kanwer

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Elyse Villani, Shafali Verma

Vice-captain Options: Molly Strano, Priya Punia

SQUADS

India A Women:

Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Shafali-Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Daylan Hemalatha, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Tanusree Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Renuka SIngh, Manali Dakshni, Tanuja Kanwer

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Mcgrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Abbabel Sutherland

