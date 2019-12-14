Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia A Women vs India A Women Prediction India A Women Tour of Australia – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 AU-A-W vs IN-A-W: In the second match of the three-match One-Day series, Australia A Women will take on India A Women at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane on Saturday. In the first match, twin centuries from the 15-year-old Shafali Verma and captain Veda Krishnamurthy laid the winning foundation for India A on Thursday (December 12) against Australia A. Courtesy the win, the women in blue started their series with a bang.

Young Shafali played a swashbuckling knock of 124 off just 78 deliveries which included 19 fours and four sixes. Verma was ably supported by skipper Veda, who scored an equally whirlwind 99-ball 113 to steer India A to an impressive 312/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 313, skipper Tahlia McGrath spearheaded the batting unit with a 90-ball 97. But leg-spinner Devika Vaidya (4/55) proved to be the main wrecker-in-chief for the Aussie batswomen as no one barring Annabel Sutherland (52) could give McGrath any substantial support, eventually finishing with 9/296.

TOSS – The toss between Australia A Women vs India A Women will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Priya Punia, Dayalan Hemlatha, Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Erin Burns, Devika Vaidya [C], Anuja Patil, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Manali Dakshini, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia A Women: Tahlia McGrath (C), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Bridget Patterson, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia Wilson, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa.

India A Women: Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemlatha, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (WK), Tanuja Kanwar, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh.

SQUADS

India A Women: Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Shafali-Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Daylan Hemalatha, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Tanusree Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Renuka SIngh, Manali Dakshni, Tanuja Kanwer.

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Mcgrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Abbabel Sutherland.

