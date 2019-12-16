Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia A Women vs India A Women Prediction India A Women Tour of Australia – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd One-Day Match AU-A-W vs IN-A-W: In the third and final match of the One-Day series, Australia A Women will take on India A Women at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday. After losing the first match, Australia bounced back strongly as Georgia Redmayne and Erin Burns scored tons in the second One-Dayer. Chasing a stiff 316-run target, the visitors in reply were bowled out for 234. Opener Priya Punia’s 127-ball 112 was not enough as India A side suffered an epic collapse from 205/2 in 36th over to 234/10 in 44.1 overs. The decider game of this three-match One-Day series will be played on Monday.

In the first match, young opener Shafali Verma and captain Veda Krishnamurthy smashed centuries to power India A to a brilliant win. Their batting efforts helped India to post 312/9 in 50 overs and win the game by 16 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Australia A Women vs India A Women will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Bridget Patterson, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma (C), Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne (wk), T P Kanwar, Annabel Sutherland and Belinda Vakarewa.

AU-A-W vs IN-A-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia A Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Redmayne, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Belinda Vakarewa.

India A Women: Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Sushma Verma (wk), Manali Dakshini, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, T P Kanwar.

SQUADS

India A Women: Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parween, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Punia, Shafali-Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Daylan Hemalatha, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Tanusree Sarkar, Arundathi Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshni, Tanuja Kanwer.

Australia A Women: Georgia Redmayne, Bridget Patterson, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Mcgrath, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Erin Burns, Heather Graham, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Abbabel Sutherland.

