It’s been five years since Australia cricketer Phil Hughes succumbed to a brain injury after being felled by a bouncer while batting in a domestic first-class match. Hughes, 25, was struck by a bouncer while batting for South Australia on November 25, 2014 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Though he was wearing a helmet, the youngster was hit on an unprotected area that resulted in a brain hemorrhage,

He died two days later in a hospital without gaining consciousness.

The tragic incident sent shockwaves across the cricketing world resulting in an outpouring of emotions and change of laws.

Hughes is being remembered on the fifth anniversary of the tragic event that has, perhaps, changed cricket forever.

From Cricket Australia (CA) to close mate Michael Clarke, tributes are pouring in.

“Phillip Hughes was the very best of Australian cricket: a man dedicated to his family, a loyal friend, a popular teammate and a prodigiously talented cricketer,” CA CEO Kevin Roberts said on Tuesday. “There hasn’t been a single day over these last five years when Phillip’s loss hasn’t been felt acutely by the Australian cricket family. He remains in the hearts of players, coaches, staff, volunteers and fans across Australia and around the world. He always will. Our thoughts today are with the Hughes family, and the Macksville community that Phillip called home. I can’t begin to fathom their pain or their sense of loss.”

Clarke paid a touching tribute on his instagram account

Steve Smith, Hughes’ then South Australia teammate said, “I think some of the boys here were pretty close to Phil and five years actually it’s gone pretty quick. I dare say some of the boys will reflect and think about our little mate that’s for sure. You have little moments that come up every now and then, things that remind you of him and things like that. Comes up every now and then.”

View this post on Instagram #63notoutforever #wemissyoubras #408 A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:44pm PST



CA has since championed the usage of ‘neck protectors’ for batsmen and hopes it will become mandatory in future.